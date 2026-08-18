11th Circ. Says Clerk's Notice Fail Sank Fla. Funds Seizure

By Carolina Bolado ( August 18, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that a Florida county court clerk violated the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments by taking funds deposited in a court registry as part of an eviction proceeding, because the clerk's notice to the owner of the funds was not reasonably calculated to reach him....
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