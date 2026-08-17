Ex-Goldman Exec Ordered To Pay $860K For Not Filing FBAR

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 17, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday ordered former Goldman Sachs banking executive Patricia L. Bowden to pay more than $860,000 in damages after she failed to take action in the federal government's lawsuit that alleged she willfully failed to report her Australian bank accounts to the Internal Revenue Service....
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