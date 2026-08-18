Capital One Investor Sues Ex-Discover Brass In Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( August 18, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Capital One Financial Corp. stockholder has sued former Discover Financial Services directors and executives in the Delaware Chancery Court, accusing them of allowing years of regulatory and compliance failures that caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses before Capital One acquired the credit card company....
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