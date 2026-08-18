4th Circ. Backs Block On ICE Actions At Houses Of Worship

By Britain Eakin ( August 18, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a district court injunction blocking a 2025 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy that loosened prior restrictions on immigration enforcement in houses of worship, finding it likely burdens the free exercise of religion....
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