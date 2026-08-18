3rd Circ. Nixes Prof's Disability Bias Win, Calls For Trial

By Grace Elletson ( August 18, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit scrapped Tuesday an early win handed to a Kutztown University professor who claimed she faced disability discrimination when her requests to teach remotely to manage an autoimmune condition were denied, ruling the lower court was too quick to resolve the case given the disputes at play....
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