Footprint Investors Sue In Del. Over $500M Financing Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( August 19, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Early investors in Footprint International Holdco Inc. have sued the sustainable packaging company, its directors and several institutional investors in the Delaware Chancery Court, alleging that insiders used a $500 million financing round to seize control of the company and strip longtime Class A investors of valuable stockholder rights....
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