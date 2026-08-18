Pa. Justices Find 'Loophole' For Out-Of-State Pension Credit

By Matthew Santoni ( August 18, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A public school teacher can claim credit in Pennsylvania's pension system for her years of service in Arizona because of an apparent "loophole" that doesn't bar such carryovers if the employee has cashed out their other state pension, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday....
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