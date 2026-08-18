Petrochemical Co. Can Use $230M In Ch. 11 Funding
By Emily Lever ( August 18, 2026, 11:33 AM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday agreed to allow Brazilian-Mexican petrochemical company Braskem Idesa SAPI to tap into $230 million of its new money debtor-in-possession funding as it prepares to collect votes on its Chapter 11 plan....
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