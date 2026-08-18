Booking.com £1.8B Claim Cleared For Service Abroad
By Eddie Beaver ( August 18, 2026, 7:34 PM BST) -- An appeals tribunal allowed a trade association on Tuesday to serve Booking.com companies abroad with a proposed £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) collective claim alleging that anti-competitive restrictions inflated hotel commissions....
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