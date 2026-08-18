Feds Seek Full 4th Circ. Review Of DEI Firings Row
By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 18, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Fourth Circuit to review a split panel's decision requiring the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence to allow intelligence officers who were fired for their involvement with assignments related to DEI and accessibility to appeal their terminations....
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