Are Trump Diamond Tariff Breaks Tied To Gift? Wyden Asks

By Jack McLoone ( August 18, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Tuesday demanded answers about President Donald Trump granting a tariff exemption for diamonds shortly after being given a gem-coated watch, claiming the circumstances may be tantamount to bribery, while also raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest in a separate duty investigation....
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