Conn. Pans DOJ's Injury Claims In Use-Of-Force Law Dispute

By Aaron Keller ( August 18, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The state of Connecticut has challenged the U.S. Department of Justice's attempt to invalidate recent laws on use of force, identification and face covering that two state officials said could affect federal officers, arguing the DOJ failed to allege "concrete harm" or validly claim federal officers can't be prosecuted for crimes....
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