Pa. Justices Vacate New Trial Grant In Child Murder Case

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 18, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday vacated a court's decision to grant a new trial to a man sentenced to death for strangling his ex-girlfriend and her 5-year-old daughter and staging the crime scene as a murder-suicide, saying strong evidence of his guilt outweighed his post-conviction relief claims....
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