FCC Will Reconsider TCPA Petitions Over 'Online' Fax Ruling
By Nadia Dreid ( August 19, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will take another look at a trio of years-old petitions challenging the agency's finding that unsolicited advertisements sent to people using online fax services don't violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act....
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