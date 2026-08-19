Baltimore Can't Send Payday Lender Suit Back To State Court
By Sydney Price ( August 19, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge refused to remand a suit brought by the city of Baltimore against Los Angeles-based lender Dave Inc. to state court, ruling that the city failed to explain how federal courts' interpretation and application of the city's consumer protection ordinance would disrupt the state's efforts to establish a policy regulating consumer loans....
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