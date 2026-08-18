Ex-DOJ Atty Says Trump's University Probes Were Political

By Hailey Konnath ( August 18, 2026, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Trump administration officials forged ahead with investigations into Harvard, Columbia and other universities despite its own lawyers raising legal concerns and, in some cases, finding "little to no factual predicate justifying opening them," according to a whistleblower disclosure from a former U.S. Department of Justice lawyer made public Tuesday....
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