5th Circ. Backs Delay Of FDA's 11-Warning Cigarette Rule

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 19, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday upheld the delay of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule requiring the addition of graphic warning labels to cigarette packages, saying tobacco companies that challenged the rule showed the agency likely overstepped its narrow authority to adjust existing warnings by creating two new ones....
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