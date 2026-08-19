IRS Aims To Limit Tax Credits For Authorized Immigrants
By Kevin Pinner ( August 19, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Fewer immigrants living in the U.S. legally would have access to refunds from individual tax credits under proposed regulations released Wednesday by the IRS that would link eligibility to welfare requirements rather than just work authorization....
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