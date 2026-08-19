Conn. Justices Back Cannabis Processing At Ex-Tobacco Site

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 19, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a cannabis company could use a former tobacco facility to process cannabis oil, rejecting the local zoning appeals board's argument that the repurposed facility wouldn't fall within the legal nonconforming use for the property....
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