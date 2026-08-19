TaxAct Settles Conn. Claims Of Info Sharing Via Site Trackers

By Gina Kim ( August 19, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut attorney general announced Wednesday that TaxAct will pay $275,000 to resolve allegations it shared sensitive taxpayer information with Meta and Google via tracking technologies, and will also implement new policies and procedures to track and manage such technologies on its platform. ...
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