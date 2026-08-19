Pa. Court Lets Off-Grid Solar Projects Get Energy Credits

By Matthew Santoni ( August 19, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Solar energy projects in Pennsylvania do not have to connect to the electrical grid to qualify for "solar renewable energy credits," allowing gas pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc. to get and sell credits for solar arrays that only power two remote compressor stations, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday....
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