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Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB's Ax Of 10x Genomics Patent Claims

By Theresa Schliep ( August 19, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit declined Wednesday to save claims in a trio of 10x Genomics patents covering nucleic acid analysis methods, affirming decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that sided with Parse Biosciences Inc.'s obviousness challenges to the claims....

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