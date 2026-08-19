Asurion Fired Manager Over Bias Report, Anxiety, Suit Says
By Kia Fatahi ( August 19, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A technology insurance company fired a Black manager whom it had recognized as "one of the strongest salespeople in the country" after she took medical leave to deal with anxiety exacerbated by alleged retaliation she received for raising concerns about a manager's sexually and racially offensive behavior, according to a complaint filed in Tennessee federal court Wednesday....
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