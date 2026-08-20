Firm Investor Sues In Chancery Over Alleged 'Corporate Coup'
By Jarek Rutz ( August 20, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An investment executive has sued in the Delaware Chancery Court to undo what he calls a "corporate coup d'etat" that allegedly stripped him of his power over an investment company by changing its bylaws without the supermajority vote he says was required....
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