9th Circ. Says Initial Arbitration No Obstacle To EFAA

By Grace Elletson ( August 19, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that a fired biopharmaceutical executive could quit arbitration and file a suit claiming her boss subjected her to gender-based harassment, finding the pivot was fair game under a law that shields sex misconduct disputes from out-of-court resolutions....
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