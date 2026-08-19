Marshall Fire Victims Say Attys Doomed $1.6M Contractor Suit
By Zach Dupont ( August 19, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Four people who sued a contractor for botching the rebuilding of the homes they lost in Colorado's Marshall Fire in 2021 are now claiming their attorneys engaged in malpractice when they failed to pursue claims against the contractor that would have been subject to $1.6 million in liability insurance, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in Colorado state court....
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