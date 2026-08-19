Ex-US Attys Protest Trump's Swift Firing Of Rogoff In Seattle
By Rachel Riley ( August 19, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Thirty former U.S. attorneys backed Roger Rogoff's bid for reinstatement as Seattle's top federal prosecutor after President Donald Trump fired him on the heels of his court-ordered appointment, arguing Tuesday that Trump is trying to "sidestep the Senate's advice-and-consent role and sideline the judiciary" by letting unappointed individuals play such roles....
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