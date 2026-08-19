Mich. Cops Settle Excessive Force Claim Over Broken Arm

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 19, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Two Lincoln Park, Michigan, police officers have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged an officer slammed her to the ground during an arrest, breaking her arm and shoulder, just as trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. ...
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