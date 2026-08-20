Carmody Escapes Most Claims By Irish Mogul's Ex

By Aaron Keller ( August 20, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP has escaped all but a sole malpractice claim in a 2024 lawsuit by Gayle Killilea Dunne, the ex-wife of Irish real estate developer Sean Dunne, whose $942 million bankruptcy has played out in Connecticut federal court dockets dating back to 2013....
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