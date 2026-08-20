Managing OSHA Mental Illness Logs After 5th Circ. Vacatur

By Mini Kapoor and Jonathan Keller ( August 20, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- For years, employers have logged work-related mental illnesses on their OSHA 300 Logs. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has now held that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration never had the authority to require such recordkeeping....
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