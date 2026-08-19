Over 120 Ex-Judges Demand Probe Of DHS GC's 'Worst' Posts
By Adrian Cruz ( August 19, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A pair of nonprofits along with a bipartisan group of 128 former state and federal judges have asked the Florida Bar to investigate the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a recent series of social media posts attacking sitting judges....
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