11th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Deputy's Suit Over Affair Fallout

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 19, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia deputy and his wife cannot revive their lawsuit accusing county officials of violating their constitutional rights after it was revealed that the deputy was having an extramarital affair with an official's wife while on duty, the Eleventh Circuit said Wednesday....
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