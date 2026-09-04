Justices' Hikma Reasoning May Extend Well Beyond Pharma

By Ben Clark, Leif Olson and George Chen ( September 4, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- In a unanimous victory for the generic drug industry, on June 4 the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. et al. v. Amarin Pharma Inc. and held that Amarin failed to plausibly allege that Hikma induced healthcare providers to infringe Amarin's patents on a cardiovascular medication called Vascepa....
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