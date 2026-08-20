Trade Court OKs Pipe Duty Increase For UAE After 2nd Redo
By Jack McLoone ( August 20, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Imports of certain pipes into the U.S. from the United Arab Emirates will be hit with a higher antidumping duty rate than the rate an Emirati company originally challenged after the U.S. Court of International Trade affirmed an overhauled pricing analysis....
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