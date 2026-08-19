5th Circ. Tells FDA To 'Rethink' Rule Behind E-Cig Rejection
By Hailey Konnath ( August 19, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday agreed with vaping companies that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration overstepped its authority when it repeatedly blocked approval of flavored e-cigarettes without a notice-and-comment period, holding that the repeated denials constitute a rule that the agency must "rethink" or readopt properly....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.