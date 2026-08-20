Firms Cut From $101M Anthropic Atty Fees Appeal To 9th Circ.
By Lauren Berg ( August 20, 2026, 12:03 AM EDT) -- Two law firms involved in securing artificial intelligence company Anthropic's $1.5 billion copyright settlement with a class of authors and publishers are appealing to the Ninth Circuit an order excluding them from attorney fees awarded to court-appointed class counsel....
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