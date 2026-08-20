United Gets Flight Attendant's Sex Harassment Suit Narrowed

By Patrick Hoff ( August 20, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge trimmed but refused to completely toss a flight attendant's lawsuit claiming United Airlines failed to prevent a former pilot from stalking and distributing intimate images of her without her consent, saying she plausibly alleged the airline was slow to act after being contacted by the police....
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