Wood Pellet Execs' $650M Bet Blamed For Bankruptcy

By Jarek Rutz ( August 20, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The litigation trustee for wood-pellet producer Enviva Inc.'s Chapter 11 litigation trust has sued five former executives in the Delaware Chancery Court, accusing them of secretly committing the company to more than $650 million in high-priced pellet purchases to boost short-term earnings and their chances of receiving bonuses, ultimately helping drive Enviva into bankruptcy....
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