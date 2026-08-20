Real Re/Max Leadership Takes Shape As Deal Closing Nears
By Nate Beck ( August 20, 2026, 12:42 PM EDT) -- A Real Brokerage executive leading a transition to combine with Re/Max Holdings is set to take over as president of the combined company once the deal announced in April closes in the coming weeks. ...
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