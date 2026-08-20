Commerce Orders Duties On Aussie, Norwegian Silicon Metal
By Jack McLoone ( August 20, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday ordered antidumping and countervailing duties on silicon metals from Australia and Norway after the goods were found to be sold at unfair prices and to be harming domestic industry....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.