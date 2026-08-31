New F-1 Rule Will Cloud Day 1 Practical Training Backup Plans
By Dillon Colucci ( August 31, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A new F-1 visa rule scheduled to take effect on Sept. 15 could have a major impact on companies that employ students who are currently authorized to work while studying in the U.S. Finalized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on July 16, the rule may reduce available employment options for student employees in the U.S....
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