FTC Slams Amgen's Antitrust Shield Argument At 4th Circ.
By Lauren Berg ( August 20, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged the Fourth Circuit to reject Amgen's "sweeping" assertion that commercial agreements for acquiring the rights to patent applications are shielded from antitrust scrutiny, saying the company's position in an appeal related to blockbuster autoimmune drug Enbrel is a threat to longstanding understandings of antitrust law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.