NC Justices Asked To Limit Bar's Reach Over Former Judges
By Hayley Fowler ( August 20, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A former state court judge has asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to review a Court of Appeals' ruling allowing the state bar to discipline ex-jurists, characterizing the decision as an "attack on an independent judiciary" and calling for the justices to resolve a question of statutory authority they left unanswered a decade ago....
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