Asbestos Spinoff Bestwall Avoids Ch. 11 Trustee Takeover

By Hayley Fowler ( August 20, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy judge in North Carolina won't appoint an independent trustee to take over the Chapter 11 case of Georgia-Pacific spinoff Bestwall, dealing a blow to a group of mesothelioma patients who argued a trustee might expedite the settlement process....
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