DOJ Pot Shift Changes LA Licensing Challenge, 9th Circ. Told
By Sam Reisman ( August 20, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A California attorney who has challenged state and local cannabis licensing policies across the country on the grounds that they discriminate against out-of-state entrants told the Ninth Circuit that recent federal shifts on medical marijuana mean the dormant commerce clause should apply to the once-federally illicit industry....
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