Sens. Call On FINRA To Update Rules To Curb Transfer Fraud

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 20, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., urged the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to boost consumer protections to prevent brokerage fraud through the Automated Customer Account Transfer Service, pointing to "structural weaknesses" in the system they say bad actors are exploiting to drain customers' brokerage accounts....
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