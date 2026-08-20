Woman's Hit-And-Run Injuries Not Covered, 8th Circ. Says

By Hope Patti ( August 20, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A woman struck by a vehicle while crossing the street is not entitled to uninsured motorist coverage under her employer's auto policy, the Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying she was not an insured under the policy because she was not occupying a covered vehicle at the time of the incident....
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