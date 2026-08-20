Staffing Co. Owner Charged In $7M Employment Tax Scheme

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 20, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia business owner was charged Thursday with filing false tax returns and failing to pay $7 million in payroll taxes owed to the IRS from his staffing agency, which federal prosecutors say provided companies with workers who were ineligible for employment in the U.S....
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