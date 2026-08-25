Why Data Centers Must Focus On Water Stewardship

By Elizabeth Haskins and Noelle Wooten ( August 25, 2026, 10:47 AM EDT) -- The explosive growth of artificial intelligence continues to drive unprecedented investment in hyperscale data centers. In response to increasing scrutiny over water consumption, many operators have embraced advanced cooling technologies, including closed-loop and reclaimed water systems designed to significantly reduce freshwater demand....
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