Selig Says CFTC Will Propose Crypto Rules If Clarity Act Stalls
By Aislinn Keely ( August 20, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig said Thursday that he's directed agency staff to begin crafting crypto rules in the event that crypto market structure legislation fails to move forward in September....
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